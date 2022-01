MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The McCracken County High School will move to virtual learning for Friday, January 14.

According to the school district’s Facebook page, this is due to a high volume of staff absences.

They said all other McCracken County school buildings will remain open for in-person learning.

Due to a high volume of staff absences, McCracken County High School will switch to NTI Virtual Instruction for Friday,... Posted by McCracken County Public Schools on Thursday, January 13, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.