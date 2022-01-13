Initiative by Fowler Bonan Foundation aims to collect food for families in need

HERRIN, Ill. (KFVS) - Helping families in need.

That’s the goal of an effort by State Senator Dale Fowler and his Fowler Bonan Foundation.

More than 100 food pantries across Southern Illinois will be helped by the Together We Can Initiative.

The senator and one local southern Illinois church are teaming up to donate as many cans as possible to those in need.

“It was just kind of an idea to you know create some opportunities for cans of soup, which a lot of the food pantries that are suffering don’t have an opportunity to maybe get cans of soup,” said State Senator and Chairman of the Fowler Bonan Foundation Dale Fowler.

Last year, Together We Can supplied more than 50,000 cans of soup to more than 100 different Southern Illinois food pantries.

“We didn’t know what to expect, we thought well if we can collect 10,000 cans that would be amazing and like within the first 24 hours, we already had over 10,000 cans and ended up collecting 53,000 cans throughout the year,” said Fowler.

Those wanting to help can reach out to the Fowler Bonan Foundation.

And for Fowler’s goal this year? “Always just to do our best. I’m not a big goal guy, I just try and work hard, do our best and southern Illinois is amazing they always step up.”

Senator Fowler is also partnering with the Southern Illinois Worship Center.

“This is who we are as a core, is to make a difference in southern Illinois, it’s using resources of southern Illinois to help the people of southern Illinois,” said Senior Pastor at the Southern Illinois Worship Center Jason McKinnies.

The church donated 20,000 cans of soup last year. The same goal among church members this year.

A fun competition is also ongoing at the church.

“We have a competition here between team tomato and team chicken noodle,” said McKinnies.

Fowler says they will pre-ordered large quantities in an effort to avoid the supply chain issues.

“We just want to work closely with all the food pantries, they’re all struggling, supplies are hard to come by and so that’s why, this is so important that together we can initiative because that’s what’s special, because together we can, we can collect these cans of food,” said Fowler.

And Fowler knows how critical it is to give back to the community.

“This is some of the most important things we do, giving back to our community, serving our community, that’s what we should all be doing,” said Fowler.

The donations will be running through March 15. As soup cans come in, Fowler says they will be sent out ASAP.

If you would like to be a drop off location or have a box outside your business, you can reach out to the Fowler Bonan Foundation.

