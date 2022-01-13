Ill. State Senator collects Valentines Day cards for seniors

Heartland Votes
A box sits at State Senator Dale Fowler's office for collecting Valentine's Day cards for seniors.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland State Senator is collecting Valentine’s Day cards for seniors this year.

State Senator Dale Fowler is trying to make Valentine’s Day a little sweeter for senior citizens by uplifting their spirits with the cards.

He is encouraging churches, schools, and community members of the 59th Senate District to write the Valentine’s Day cards.

“It’s been stressful these last two years, especially during the pandemic,” Fowler said. “Anything we can do to help brighten their day, especially for Valentine’s Day and any holiday is very special for them, it’s special for us and it’s special for the community.”

Last year, they collected more than 13,000 cards and delivered them out to seniors in the community.

“We delivered over 50 long term care assisted living facilities throughout southern Illinois,” Fowler said. “Wouldn’t have dreamed it would be that successful. But I’m not surprised either because southern Illinois always steps up and the senior citizens appreciated it.”

You may drop them off or mail them to Senator Fowler’s District Office at 2 N. Vine Street, 6th floor, in Harrisburg, Illinois.

Fowler is collecting cards from now until February 11.

