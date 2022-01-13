Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Sen. Harry Reid

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Flags at all state offices will be lowered by midnight Wednesday, Jan.12 until sunset Thursday, Jan. 13.

Former U.S. Senator Reid died Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Reid will be buried in his home town state Nevada on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals throughout the commonwealth to join the tribute.

Flag status information is available online.

