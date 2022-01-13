Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor of Sen. Harry Reid

Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Senate...
Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. (Source: WSFA 12)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in honor of U.S. Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid.

Flags at all state offices will be lowered by midnight Wednesday, Jan.12 until sunset Thursday, Jan. 13.

Former U.S. Senator Reid died Tuesday, Dec. 28.

Reid will be buried in his home town state Nevada on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals throughout the commonwealth to join the tribute.

Flag status information is available online.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Starting Tuesday, SIU says it will resume face-to-face instruction
SIU COVID-19 update, face-to-face classes
A box sits at State Senator Dale Fowler's office for collecting Valentine's Day cards for...
Ill. State Senator collects Valentines Day cards for seniors
Cans of soup and vegetables sit on a table at the 2020 MLK Jr. Community Service Celebration in...
MLK Jr. National Day of Service Humanitarian Food Drive in Cape Girardeau
The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
FBI responds to agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro