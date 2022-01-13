Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear invests $6 million in Barkley Regional Airport terminal project

Kentucky state and local leaders attended a groundbreaking for a new passenger terminal at the...
Kentucky state and local leaders attended a groundbreaking for a new passenger terminal at the Barkley Regional Airport.(KFVS)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is investing $6 million in the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project, as part of Kentucky’s projected budget investments.

In 2020, Governor Beshear invested $5 million in the new terminal project at Barkley.

“My budget invests $50 million from the General Fund to develop Kentucky’s general aviation airports, plus another $6 million to keep our promise to support the construction of a new terminal building at the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah,” Gov. Beshear said.

The additional investment makes a total of $11 million to be devoted into the aviation industry in the western Kentucky region.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Tristen S. Willis, 25, of Louisville, Ky., was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Fugitive arrested in Paducah after multiple attempts at fleeing
Brick buildings were reduced to rubble in Mayfield, Ky. after a tornado hit the city Friday...
Kentucky lawmakers pass tornado-relief legislation
Abukar Moallim was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he met two young girls in western...
Nashville man sentenced to prison on charges of sodomy, rape in Marshall Co.