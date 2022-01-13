Gov. Beshear invests $6 million in Barkley Regional Airport terminal project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is investing $6 million in the Barkley Regional Airport terminal project, as part of Kentucky’s projected budget investments.

In 2020, Governor Beshear invested $5 million in the new terminal project at Barkley.

“My budget invests $50 million from the General Fund to develop Kentucky’s general aviation airports, plus another $6 million to keep our promise to support the construction of a new terminal building at the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah,” Gov. Beshear said.

The additional investment makes a total of $11 million to be devoted into the aviation industry in the western Kentucky region.

