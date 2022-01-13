Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 13.

The governor will update Kentuckians at 11:30 a.m. on a variety f topics, including a preview of his budget priorities ahead of Thursday night’s Budget Address.

Earlier in the week, he released a plan calling for the state to fully fund pre-kindergarten programs for every 4-year-old.

