Heartland Votes
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 13 at 11:30 a.m.
Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 13 at 11:30 a.m.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear will give a Team Kentucky update on Thursday, January 13.

The governor will update Kentuckians at 11:30 a.m. on a variety f topics, including a preview of his budget priorities ahead of Thursday night’s Budget Address.

Earlier in the week, he released a plan calling for the state to fully fund pre-kindergarten programs for every 4-year-old.

