First Alert: Light showers, sprinkles possible; clouds clear later in the afternoon

(KFVS) - Skies will start off partly cloudy this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.

A disturbance will move through the Heartland today, which could produce a few light showers or sprinkles during the early afternoon hours.

By the second half of the day, clouds will clear and there will be more sunshine.

Afternoon highs will range in the upper 40s near Mount Vernon to the mid-to-upper 50s near Poplar Bluff.

The First Alert StormTeam is keeping a close eye on the threat for accumulating snow this weekend.

As the system moves onto the west coast, the latest models will give a more reliable outlook as to what we could see in the Heartland.

The track of the system will also play a huge factor as to what locations will see more snow or less snow.

Models this morning show 2-inches of snow is possible for some areas.

The chance for snow begins late Friday night with more impacts on Saturday and possibly Sunday, as temperatures will be near freezing.

Next week will start off dry, with temps back in the lower 40s.

