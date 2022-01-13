Heartland Votes
Advertisement

First Alert: Light showers, sprinkles possible; clouds clear later in the afternoon

By the second half of the day, clouds will clear and there will be more sunshine.
By the second half of the day, clouds will clear and there will be more sunshine.((Source: CNews/Julie H))
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Skies will start off partly cloudy this morning with wake-up temperatures in the 30s.

A disturbance will move through the Heartland today, which could produce a few light showers or sprinkles during the early afternoon hours.

By the second half of the day, clouds will clear and there will be more sunshine.

Afternoon highs will range in the upper 40s near Mount Vernon to the mid-to-upper 50s near Poplar Bluff.

The First Alert StormTeam is keeping a close eye on the threat for accumulating snow this weekend.

As the system moves onto the west coast, the latest models will give a more reliable outlook as to what we could see in the Heartland.

The track of the system will also play a huge factor as to what locations will see more snow or less snow.

Models this morning show 2-inches of snow is possible for some areas.

The chance for snow begins late Friday night with more impacts on Saturday and possibly Sunday, as temperatures will be near freezing.

Next week will start off dry, with temps back in the lower 40s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges
The child had to be given two doses of Narcan.
Perryville, Mo. facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl
United States Steel Corporation announced Tuesday it will build a new $3 billion steel mill in...
$3 billion steel mill to bring hundreds of jobs to Northeast Arkansas
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order
A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.

Latest News

A beautiful, mild winter day in Humbolt, Tenn.
Partly Cloudy And Mild
A beautiful, mild winter day in Humboldt, Tenn.
First Alert: Temps to drop overnight
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Tracking the threat of snow for Saturday.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Today will be the warmest day of the week, snow possible this weekend