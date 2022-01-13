FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY on Saturday for snowfall

Luckily the weather stays pretty calm tonight and through most of Friday. By Friday night, precipitation will start to push into the Heartland. Precipitation will start as rain and change over to snow for northern parts of the Heartland through the early morning hours. Southern parts of the Heartland may not see the change over to snow until later in the day and evening hours on Saturday. Much of the Heartland will stay right above freezing through much of the day on Saturday. That may help the snow accumulate much slower on roadways, but if it comes down hard/long enough many roads may become slushy and slick. Models don’t agree on where the heaviest snow will fall, but the southern half of the Heartland has the best chance to see higher snow totals, and some areas could see 6+ inches of snow. As of right now, there is a chance the heavier snow stays to our south. Much to watch so make sure to check back often!

