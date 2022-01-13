FIRST ALERT ACTION DAY Saturday due to snow

(KFVS) - We are issuing a First Alert Action Day for the threat of snow which could have impact to travel Saturday into Saturday night.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says fast-moving disturbance will move south across the area on Saturday producing an area of light snow, possibly mixed with rain.

Temperatures will likely be just above freezing limiting most of our accumulations to grassy surfaces, bridges and overpasses.

An area of low pressure will develop across East Texas Saturday and move east into the Southeast. This low has the potential to produce significant snowfall for parts of the area.

At this time, it appears the greatest threat to receive more than 4 inches of snow will be across our northwest and southeastern counties. This is a rapidly developing situation and changes are likely when it comes to the snowfall forecast.

A look at the winter weather impact for Saturday, January 15. (KFVS)

Today’s forecast

Skies will be cloudy today and it will cool.

By tonight, precipitation will start to push into the Heartland.

Precipitation will start as light rain and change over to snow for northern parts of the Heartland through the early morning hours.

Southern parts of the Heartland may not see the change over to snow until later in the day and evening hours on Saturday.

Snowfall could be heavy at times, especially in our southern counties.

Much of the Heartland will stay right above freezing through much of the day on Saturday.

That may help the snow accumulate much slower on roadways, but if it comes down hard/long enough many roads may become slushy and slick.

Models don’t agree on where the heaviest snow will fall, but far northwest and southeastern counites in the Heartland have the best chance to see higher snow totals, and some areas could see 6+ inches of snow.

As of right now, there is a chance the heavier snow stays to our south.

