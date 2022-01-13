Heartland Votes
FBI responds to agent-involved shooting in Jonesboro

The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in...
The FBI and other agencies are at the scene of an incident Wednesday on Falls Street in Jonesboro.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The FBI responded to the scene of an agent-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in Jonesboro.

FBI spokesman Connor Hagan released a statement around 6:55 p.m. Wednesday about the situation.

“On January 12, 2022, during the course of a court-authorized law enforcement operation, FBI agents were involved in an agent-involved shooting,” Hagan said. “At this point, no FBI agents are injured and one individual is deceased.”

Hagan said the scene was being processed by an evidence response team that will be in the area for most of Wednesday evening.

“There is no threat to public safety at this time, but we are asking people to avoid the area,” Hagan said.

An FBI shooting incident review team will handle the investigation.

“The SIRT (Shooting Incident Review Team) will conduct a thorough, factual and objective investigation of the events. In the interest of protecting the investigation’s integrity, we cannot comment any further,” Hagan said.

The incident happened on Falls Street around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

An evidence response truck and K-9′s could be seen in the area. Several shell casings could also be seen in the area, with law enforcement appearing to look at a light yellow truck in the area.

Also, the Jonesboro Fire Department could be seen in the area with floodlights.

Authorities also said there is no threat in the area right now.

The FBI was also seen at a location in Brookland Wednesday evening.

Officers in SWAT gear as well as Craighead County deputies were at the scene.

Hagan said late Wednesday that both scenes are related.

Region 8 News has a reporter at both scenes and will have more details as they become available.

