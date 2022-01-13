Endangered Silver Advisory Alert issued for missing Mo. woman

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Silver Advisory Alert for a missing 78-year-old St. Louis woman shortly after midnight Thursday, January 13.

Rita A. Dreisewerd was last seen at 13352 LaBarge Drive in St. Louis at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. She was driving a tan 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis, with Missouri license plate XA1V9V.

The circumstances surrounding Dreisewerd’s disappearance is not clear, but MSHP said she is endangered because suffers from undiagnosed dementia.

Dreisewerd has gray hair, brown eyes, weighs 120 pounds and is 5-feet-5-inches tall.

Anyone who has seen Dreisewerd, her car, or knows her whereabouts is asked to contact police or the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.

