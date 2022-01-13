Endangered Person Advisory issued for 4-year-old Mo. girl

ST. LOUIS County, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing 4-year-old girl early Thursday morning, January 13.

According to MSHP, Daisy Ware was taken from her daycare off of Saint Charles Rock Road in St. Louis County by her father Gregory D. Ware at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Highway patrol said Gregory Ware lives in Fairview Heights, Illinois and drives a maroon 2015 GMC Acadia.

Daisy Ware was last seen wearing a gray long sleeve t-shirt, blue jeans and white Nike tennis shoes.

She is 3-feet-6-inches tall, weighs 43 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes.

Gregory Ware is 35-years-old, has brown hair and brown eyes, 6-feet-3-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds.

Anyone who has seen or knows the whereabouts of Daisy or Gregory Ware is urged to contact police immediately or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

