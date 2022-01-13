Egyptian Health Dept. reports 221 new cases of COVID-19
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 221 new cases of COVID-19, as of Wednesday, Jan. 12.
The newly reported cases include:
Saline County
- Female - four under the age 5, seven under the age of 10, 15 in their teens, 15 in their 20s, nine in their 30s, 18 in their 40s, 12 in their 50s, four in their 60s, two in their 70s, two in their 80s and one in their 90s
- Male - one under the age of 5, eight under the age of 10, 13 in their teens, 15 in their 20s, four in their 30s, five in their 40s, nine in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s, one in their 80s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress.
Gallatin County
- Female - one under the age of 10, three in their teens, one in their 20s, four in their 30s, two in their 40s, one in their 60s and one demographics unknown - case status in progress
- Male - two under the age of 10, two in their teens and three in their 40s
White County
- Female - one under the age of 5, two under the age of 10, four in their teens, eight in their 20s, four in their 30s, two in their 40s, two in their 50s, four in their 60s, three in their 70s, three in their 80s
- Male - one under the age of 10, three in their teens, two in their 20s, four in their 30s, three in their 40s, three in their 50s and four in their 70s
Currently, Saline County has had a total of 6,192 positive cases, including 79 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,767 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,143 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.