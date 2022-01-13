Deputies looking for owner of boat found in Tennessee River near Ledbetter Bridge

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Deputies are looking for the owner of a boat found floating upside down in the Tennessee River near the Ledbetter Bridge.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of the boat on Thursday morning, January 13.

With the help of James Marine Inc., deputies say the vessel was pulled to shore and removed from the water.

While examining it, they determined the motor and VIN plate had been intentionally removed.

The boat is described as an older-model fishing/bass boat, two-tone in color and manufactured by a well-known brand in the industry.

If you believe this is your boat or if you have any information as to who it may belong to, you’re asked to notify the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.