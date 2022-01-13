Heartland Votes
Caruthersville schools suspend in-person classes; implements AMI plan

By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A surge in COVID-19 cases is forcing a school district in the Bootheel to suspend in-person classes.

In a letter to parents, Caruthersville School District #18 Superintendent JJ Bullington said schools will be closed for in-person classes Thursday, January 13 through Tuesday, Jan. 18. During this time, the district will implement its Alternative Methods of Instruction (AMI) Plan.

Students were sent home Wednesday with three days of lessons and activities. If students do not complete the assignments, they will be counted absent for the day the material was assigned.

Teachers will be in classrooms and available each day. Students can email or call them assistance.

Parents and guardians who have questions or concerns are asked to contact the student’s principal.

In addition to no in-person classes, all extra curricular activities and practices have been suspended.

School leaders hope in-person learning, extra curricular activities and practices will resume on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

