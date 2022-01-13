Heartland Votes
300 bales of hay donated to Kentucky farmers devastated by tornadoes


An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer Transportation dispatched one of their drivers to deliver 300 bales of hay to those who had been hit the hardest.(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Frazier History Museum and Mercer Transportation teamed up to help people in Western Kentucky who have been struck by tornado after tornado in the past month.

An anonymous donor wished to lend a hand a specific group: farmers. So, Mercer dispatched one of their drivers to deliver 300 bales of hay to those who had been hit the hardest.

Hay is both a warm place for animals to lay down and a source of food for them.

“Animals need to be taken care of,” Dale Corum with Mercer Transportation said. “They need food, they need places to lay. One of the things that gets overlooked in situations like this is that animals have to be protected from everything on the ground.”

Visitors to Frazier’s museum also contributed more than $4,000 to tornado relief.

