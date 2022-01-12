Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Tracking the threat of snow for Saturday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw breezy conditions and mild temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average for this evening with reading slowly falling into the lower 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Thursday we will see a cold front move through late in the day. Ahead of this front we will see mild temperatures with highs reaching the upper 40s northeast to middle 50s south. Clouds will spread into the area late Thursday behind the front with cooler temperatures as well.

A storm system will move towards the Heartland this weekend and with the cold air in place, we could see accumulating snowfall. Right now it is still too early to tell how much will fall, but there is a good chance travel could be impacted by this system.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 1/12
First Alert 5 p.m. Forecast on 1/12
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Today will be the warmest day of the week, snow possible this weekend
Watch First Alert Weather on 1/12 at 4 p.m.
First Alert Weather on 1/12 at 4 p.m.
Watch First Alert Weather on 1/12 at noon.
First Alert Weather on 1/12 at noon