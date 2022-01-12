Tracking the threat of snow for Saturday.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We saw breezy conditions and mild temperatures this afternoon. Temperatures will remain above average for this evening with reading slowly falling into the lower 40s by the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Thursday we will see a cold front move through late in the day. Ahead of this front we will see mild temperatures with highs reaching the upper 40s northeast to middle 50s south. Clouds will spread into the area late Thursday behind the front with cooler temperatures as well.

A storm system will move towards the Heartland this weekend and with the cold air in place, we could see accumulating snowfall. Right now it is still too early to tell how much will fall, but there is a good chance travel could be impacted by this system.

