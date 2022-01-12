Heartland Votes
Today will be the warmest day of the week, snow possible this weekend

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:17 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
A mix of sun and clouds expected through the area today. Thanks to sunshine and southwesterly winds, today will be the mildest day of the week. Highs this afternoon will top out in the low 50s. Tonight will be dry, with increasing clouds. Lows tonight will be similar to what we woke up to this morning, in the low to mid 30s. There is a small chance for a few showers and even a couple snowflakes possible on Thursday. These will be light with no major impacts expected. We are still watching Friday night into Saturday very closely. There is the chance for accumulating snowfall across the Heartland. Way too early to talk about totals but if you have plans to travel through the day on Saturday and Saturday night, just know there could be travel impacts.

