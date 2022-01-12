Southern Ill. school district uses federal grant money to help improve safety

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - One Heartland school district received a major grant to help beef up its safety measures for staff and students.

Anna Community Consolidated School District 37 received more than $400,000 in grant money to help make their grounds safer.

On Wednesday, January 12, we learned exactly how they plan to use their federal grant money.

“Something that we can do for our students and our families,” said Mark Laster, principal at Anna CCSD 37. “Definitely good news.”

Some of that good news includes adding newer safety measures around the school grounds.

“Purchase safety window film, for all of our windows and doors, this makes it more difficult to gain entry into the building,” Laster said.

“Wrap certain areas of our playgrounds so that students can see out, but people can’t see in. Just an added layer of protection for them while they’re outside,” he continued.

The upgrades include road barriers, inside and outside door locks and additional security cameras.

The school district is also using the money for additional training.

“Kind of beef up our PBIS program, that’s positive, behavior, intervention supports. Basically, in short, that’s a systematic approach to the school, student behavior, school climate, so we plan to do some additional training for staff and students,” Principal Laster explained.

U.S. Congressman Mike Bost secured the funding.

In a statement, he said: “There is no one-size-fits-all solution to school safety. The School Violence Prevention Program provides local jurisdictions with critical resources to make the security enhancements on campus that are uniquely tailored to the needs of their students and staff.”

Bost went on to say, “I was proud to introduce the legislation that created this program and am pleased that Anna CCSD #37 has received funding this year. Their $401,588 grant will go a long way towards ensuring students in Anna have a safe and secure place to learn and grow.”

And Principal Laster wants to ensure everyone’s safety.

“We want parents to know that their children are safe here,” he said. “Even more, important than that, we want the children to know that they’re safe here. We want them to feel safe here.”

The Anna School District is one of more than 150 schools awarded grant money through the Department of Justice School Violence Prevention Program.

