Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges

John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
John Reyna is facing two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An officer with the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University is facing child molestation charges.

Police arrested 36-year-old John Reyna on Tuesday, January 11. He is being held in the Perry County Jail on two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.

Court records indicate the victim is under the age of 12.

A spokesperson for Southeast Missouri State University said they placed Reyna on administrative leave on Tuesday, pending the outcome of an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The judge ordered Reyna be held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

