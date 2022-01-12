SEMO men’s OVC game vs Tennessee Tech postponed

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s OVC basketball game against Tennessee Tech has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The game was scheduled to be held at the Show Me Center on Thursday, Jan. 13, at 7 p.m.

Due to Tennessee Tech already reaching the four game limit the OVC game will not be rescheduled.

If a slot opens up on Thursday or Saturday due to other postponements then the conference will work with both schools to reschedule the game. New tickets will then be issued if the game officially gets rescheduled.

The game will become a no-contest if it doesn’t get reschedule.

The SEMO Women’s game vs Tennessee Tech is still scheduled at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan.13.

