Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths

Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have added dozens of charges against a man accused of driving his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Nov. 21 killings in Waukesha.

Prosecutors added 71 additional charges against him Wednesday, including multiple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, bail jumping and battery.

Brooks’ attorney, Jeremy Perri, didn’t immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

Sikeston City Council leaders want the public to decide on fireworks.
City of Sikeston to vote on proposed firework ordinance
Kentucky state and local leaders attended a groundbreaking for a new passenger terminal at the...
Gov. Beshear invests $6 million in Barkley Regional Airport terminal project
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
DHSS data shows two out of every 100 Missourian previously infected with COVID-19, developed it...
COVID-19 reinfections continue to rise in Missouri
Anna Community Consolidated School District 37 received more than $400,000 in grant money to...
Southern Ill. school district uses federal grant money to help improve safety