Perryville, Mo. facing charges after 1-year-old child overdoses on Fentanyl

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges after a 1-year-old child overdosed on Fentanyl.

Dustin Diemert was charged with felony child endangerment and possession of a controlled substance.

He’s being held in the Perry County Jail on a $20,000 cash-only bond.

According to a release from Perry County Prosecuting Attorney Caitlin Pistorio, police were called to an area hospital on January 10 due to an unresponsive child.

Diemert was identified as the person who brought the child in for treatment.

Hospital personnel told officers the child was suffering from an opioid overdose and had been administered Narcan. The child was then airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.

According to the prosecuting attorney’s office, another dose of Narcan was given to the child in transit.

While interviewing Diemert, police say he initially denied knowing how the child came into contact with Fentanyl. After further questioning, they said he admitted to going to buy Fentanyl around 6:45 a.m. on Jan. 10 and using it before returning home around 9:15 a.m.

Diemert told police that when he woke up, he found the victim had climbed to the top of the dresser where he had placed the drugs before going to sleep.

Diemert said he found the child drowsy and not acting right with two chewed-up capsules of his Fentanyl on the floor.

He then took the child to the hospital and brought one of the chewed-up capsules with him.

Police say he admitted to telling hospital staff he didn’t know what the capsule was, but that he found it in the child’s mouth.

