Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Paducah Tilghman H.S. transitions to virtual learning temporarily

Paducah Tilghman High School will transition to virtual learning Thursday-Friday, January 13-14.
Paducah Tilghman High School will transition to virtual learning Thursday-Friday, January 13-14.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Tilghman High School will transition to virtual learning Thursday-Friday, January 13-14.

According to the high school’s Facebook page, the decision was made due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and quarantines affecting staff and students.

There will not be school on Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The high school will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

All other school buildings will continue with in-person learning.

According to the Facebook post, all high school athletic and extracurricular contests will pause during virtual learning.

They said plans are underway to reschedule the basketball games against McCracken County Highs School and the homecoming ceremony.

Dear Paducah Tilghman High School families, Today I communicated with our board members about the current wave of...

Posted by Paducah Tilghman High School on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

Tristen S. Willis, 25, of Louisville, Ky., was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Fugitive arrested in Paducah after multiple attempts at fleeing
The cornerstone box that was recovered from the historic Dresden First United Methodist Church....
Dresden, Tenn. church finds cornerstone box after Dec. tornado
George Brown is now facing a murder charge in connection with the assault of a Paducah motel...
Paducah man now charged with murder in connection with assault of motel maintenance worker
Abukar Moallim was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he met two young girls in western...
Nashville man sentenced to prison on charges of sodomy, rape in Marshall Co.