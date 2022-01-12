Paducah Tilghman H.S. transitions to virtual learning temporarily

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Paducah Tilghman High School will transition to virtual learning Thursday-Friday, January 13-14.

According to the high school’s Facebook page, the decision was made due to the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and quarantines affecting staff and students.

There will not be school on Monday, Jan. 17 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

The high school will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

All other school buildings will continue with in-person learning.

According to the Facebook post, all high school athletic and extracurricular contests will pause during virtual learning.

They said plans are underway to reschedule the basketball games against McCracken County Highs School and the homecoming ceremony.

Dear Paducah Tilghman High School families, Today I communicated with our board members about the current wave of... Posted by Paducah Tilghman High School on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.