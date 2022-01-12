Paducah man now charged with murder in connection with assault of motel maintenance worker

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:50 AM CST
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man is now facing a murder charge in connection with the assault of a motel maintenance worker.

The charges against George E. Brown, 34, were upgraded from first-degree assault to murder.

According to Paducah police, the victim, Timmy L. Burton, 60, was pronounced dead around 2 p.m. on Tuesday at a Paducah hospital. They say he never regained consciousness and was removed from life support on Tuesday morning.

On Thursday, Jan. 6, police were called after Burton, a maintenance man at the Deluxe Inn on Broadway, was assaulted by a guest. They found Burton unconscious in a hallway with multiple head injuries.

Officers learned Burton went to a room occupied by Brown to speak with him, and say Brown began assaulting him.

Brown ran from the scene, but was later found on McGuire Avenue and arrested. He was booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

