Nashville man sentenced to prison on charges of sodomy, rape in Marshall Co.

Abukar Moallim was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he met two young girls in western...
Abukar Moallim was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he met two young girls in western Kentucky for sex.(Marshall County Sheriff's Office/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Nashville man was sentenced on charges of sodomy and rape after he met two young girls in western Kentucky for sex.

Abukar O. Moallim pleaded guilty to four counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, four counts of rape third degree, sodomy third degree and sexual abuse third degree.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

According to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Moallim met two girls under the age of 16 via a social media app.

While 24 years old at the time, he alleged that he was 19.

Moallim drove from Nashville to meet the girls on multiple occasions.

According to investigators, he had sexual relations with one of the girls and attempted to have sexual relations with the younger girl.

