Murray State University approves new Cyber Center

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University Board of Regents approved the new Cyber Center, as of Tuesday, January 11.

The Cyber Center will provide education, research, development and outreach support for Murray State’s cyber-related programs.

According to Murray State University, the Cyber Center will support the Bachelor of science in Cybersecurity and Network Management and Master of Science in Cybersecurity Management for new and existing students.

“Murray State has been a leader in cybersecurity for 20 years. We taught our first cybersecurity course in 2001. Since that time, we have been the recipient of more than a dozen cyber-related research projects, mostly through the US Department of Homeland Security,” said Dr. Michael Ramage, Cyber Center director. “The cyber-specific focus of the center will allow us to continue that leadership within our region, state and nation in a rapidly growing area of need.”

The Cyber Center has been a recipient of nine separate grants linked to cyber, networking and innovation.

The University has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on multiple projects that were grant funded that focused on positioning, navigation and timing.

The new center will build up the university’s leadership in cyber endeavors.

“The new Cyber Center represents the continued direction Murray State is going as a leader in cybersecurity,” said Dr. Danny Claiborne, director of the School of Engineering. “In addition, the center, along with our academic programs, will continue to build a strong foundation of technology leadership within our region and state.”

Learn more about Murray State University’s new Cyber Education and Research Center by visiting their website or on Facebook.

