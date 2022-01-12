Mo. attorney general gives update on SAFE Kit Initiative

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt gave an update on the SAFE Kit Initiative on Wednesday, January 12.

The SAFE Kit Initiative works to clear inventory of untested sexual assaults kits.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance funded a grant to the SAFE Kit Initiative.

According to AG Schmitt, his office has sent 2,745 sexual assault kits to private labs for testing.

“Since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative in 2019, my Office has made major strides in our mission to clear the backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the state. Helping 115 law enforcement agencies across the state clear their backlog of untested, reported kits is a huge step forward,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “From the outset, my Office has kept victims top of mind in everything we do. It takes immense courage for victims to step forward and submit a sexual assault kit – it’s been my mission since launching the SAFE Kit Initiative to honor that courage and bravery by ensuring these kits get tested and that a backlog like this never happens again.”

Police departments and sheriff’s offices in Missouri that have shipped out their reported untested kits:

Mid-Missouri shipped - 14

Southwest Missouri shipped - 58

Southeast Missouri - 32

St. Louis County - 5

Kansas City - 4

According to Schmitt’s office, regional shipping events will continue to be coordinated to help increase the number of departments inventory of untested reported sexual assault kits.

