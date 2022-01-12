Law group files motion claiming southern Ill. man wrongfully convicted
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A law group hopes to hold a new trial in what they say is the wrongful conviction of a southern Illinois man.
The Bonjean Law Group filed the motion.
In a statement, David Ian Blue’s lawyers say he was wrongfully convicted in September 2021 of sexual assault of a minor.
They cited a lack of admissible evidence and what they called “a mishandled defense.”
During the initial trial, eight witnesses testified, including the victim.
Blue’s lawyers will argue their motion in front of a judge on Friday, January 14.
