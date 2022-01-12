Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Law group files motion claiming southern Ill. man wrongfully convicted

A law group hopes to hold a new trial in what they say is the wrongful conviction of a southern...
A law group hopes to hold a new trial in what they say is the wrongful conviction of a southern Illinois man.((Source: Gray News))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A law group hopes to hold a new trial in what they say is the wrongful conviction of a southern Illinois man.

The Bonjean Law Group filed the motion.

In a statement, David Ian Blue’s lawyers say he was wrongfully convicted in September 2021 of sexual assault of a minor.

They cited a lack of admissible evidence and what they called “a mishandled defense.”

During the initial trial, eight witnesses testified, including the victim.

Blue’s lawyers will argue their motion in front of a judge on Friday, January 14.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

The cornerstone box that was recovered from the historic Dresden First United Methodist Church....
Dresden, Tenn. church finds cornerstone box after Dec. tornado
Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on the surge of COVID-19 cases in...
Gov. Pritzker gave update on COVID-19 surge in Ill.
A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.
Crews battled a camper fire in Sikeston on Wednesday morning, January 12.
Camper fire snarls traffic in Sikeston