Law group files motion claiming southern Ill. man wrongfully convicted

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A law group hopes to hold a new trial in what they say is the wrongful conviction of a southern Illinois man.

The Bonjean Law Group filed the motion.

In a statement, David Ian Blue’s lawyers say he was wrongfully convicted in September 2021 of sexual assault of a minor.

They cited a lack of admissible evidence and what they called “a mishandled defense.”

During the initial trial, eight witnesses testified, including the victim.

Blue’s lawyers will argue their motion in front of a judge on Friday, January 14.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.