Kentucky lawmakers pass tornado-relief legislation

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers have passed tornado-relief legislation.

The measure will funnel initial aid into stricken communities for schools and residents displaced by the deadly storms last month.

Some legislators spoke of their harrowing experiences when the storms struck.

Several Kentucky communities were devastated and 77 people died.

The relief measure was put on a fast track by legislative leaders. It includes $200 million requested by Gov. Andy Beshear.

The legislation cleared the House and Senate on Wednesday.

Lawmakers agreed to pump in an initial $15 million for temporary housing and $30 million for schools. More rounds of aid will be allocated later.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.