A high school reunion 80 years in the making

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Trumann man trying to find a piece of the past. Oscar Williams has been searching to see if anyone he went to high school with is still alive.

The 103-year-old has struggled with seeing many of his friends pass away in recent years.

“The fact that people that I knew were being buried,” said Williams. “I still wanted to meet one if I could find them.”

That is exactly what he did. Williams was reading the paper when he noticed the name Bonnie Forbes saying that she had turned 104. He knew the name sounded familiar and made an appointment to go see her at Rivercrest.

“I knew the name because I used to be friends with her brother,” said Williams. “I would hang out with their family all of the time.”

When Williams arrived at Rivercrest, the two shared old family memories like when Oscar built a dresser that Forbes still had. Both graduated from Truman high school, Forbes in 1935, and Williams in 1936.

Williams said he was happy to know that he was not alone and felt good that he was able to see Forbes knowing she may have felt the same way.

“She was very pleased that she had a visitor,” said Williams. “I have been very pleased since I saw her knowing there is someone else.”

