Gov. Pritzker to hold update on COVID-19 surge

Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on the surge of...
Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on the surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois.(KFYR)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on the surge of COVID-19 cases in Illinois.

The update will be held at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), 347,053 individuals were tested for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

IDPH also reported 28,110 new COVID-19 cases and 92 virus-related deaths.

The state’s test positivity rate is 16.9 percent.

IDPH reports there have been a total of 2,488,380 COVID-19 cases, including 28,660 deaths in Illinois.

More than 19.7 million vaccines have been administered, with a 7-day rolling average of 52,187.

