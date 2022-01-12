Fugitive arrested in Paducah after multiple attempts at fleeing

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department announced this morning that they have arrested a fugitive wanted on charges including kidnapping, strangulation and first-degree assault.

Tristen S. Willis, 25, of Louisville, Ky., was arrested after he jumped from a second-floor window and ran from police.

According to the police department, Willis had previously been charged with kidnapping with serious physical injury, first-degree strangulation, first-degree assault/domestic violence, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, third-degree terroristic threatening and sexual crimes against animals in Meade County, Ky.

Paducah police received information that Willis was at a home on Old Friendship Road.

Officers went to the home and were allowed to enter by the resident.

When she called for Willis, officers heard noise from the bedroom and discovered Willis had jumped from the second-floor window.

Officers set up a perimeter and pursued Willis on foot.

Det. Sgt. Travis Watson spotted Willis at a nearby apartment complex, but Willis fled again.

The police department says he climbed over an eight-foot fence and was captured on the other side.

He has been additionally charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

He was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital for treatment, then booked into McCracken County Regional Jail on the above-listed charges.

