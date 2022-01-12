Heartland Votes
Former Southeast Mo. State DPS officer faces child molestation charges

By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A former officer with the Department of Public Safety at Southeast Missouri State University is facing child molestation charges.

By 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a spokesperson for Southeast Missouri State University said the University revoked John Reyna’s commission and terminated his employment, effective immediately.

Police arrested 36-year-old John Reyna on Tuesday, January 11.

He is being held in the Perry County Jail on two felony counts of child molestation and a third felony count of sodomy.

Court records indicate the victim is under the age of 12.

The judge ordered Reyna be held on a $250,000 cash-only bond.

