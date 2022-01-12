Heartland Votes
First female ever elected as chief judge for Illinois’ Second Judicial Circuit

Judge Melissa A. Morgan is now the first female to be elected as chief judge for the circuit.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:39 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Circuit Judge Melissa A. Morgan has been elected to chief judge for the two-year term of the Second Judicial Circuit.

The Second Judicial Circuit covers 12 southern Illinois counties, which include: Crawford, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jefferson, Lawrence, Richland, Wabash, Wayne and White.

According to the Second Judicial Circuit, Judge Morgan became the first female elected as a circuit wide judge for the Second Judicial Circuit in 2006. Now, she is the first female ever to be elected as chief judge for the circuit.

The chief judge position has general authority over the judicial circuit.

The chief judge is also in charge of the following: assignment of judges and court reporters to particular counties, dissemination of information to judges and officers of the court, administration of the circuit’s Court Services/Probation Department, and interaction with the Circuit Clerks of each county.

The Chief Judge’s Office is currently located at the Jefferson County Justice Center in Mt. Vernon.

You may contact the Chief Judge by writing to 911 Casey Avenue, Mt. Vernon, IL or by calling 618-244-8036.

