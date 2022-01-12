First Alert: Warmest day of the week

(KFVS) - Today there will be a mix of sun and clouds, in addition to feeling much warmer.

Wake-up temps are in the 30s, which is not nearly as cold as the past couple of mornings.

Afternoon highs will reach the upper 40s and low 50s.

It will also be breezy, with southwesterly winds gusting 20-25 mph.

A cold front will move into the Heartland on Thursday.

There is a small chance for a few scattered showers in our northeastern counties, but a few snowflakes mixed in is possible.

Most of the Heartland will stay dry.

Highs will be in the mid 40s north to near 50 south, before temperatures drop later in the afternoon.

Friday will be cloudy and chilly with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Better chances for widespread rain and snowfall arrives Friday night into Saturday.

It’s too early to talk about how much snow the Heartland will get, but travel could be impacted through the day on Saturday and Saturday night.

Stay tuned for updates.

