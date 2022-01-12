Egyptian Health Dept. reports 152 new COVID-19 cases
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 12.
The newly reported positive cases include:
Saline County
- Female - two girls under the age of 10, eight teenagers, four women in their 20s, nine women in their 30s, six women in their 40s, eight women in their 50s, three women in their 60s, seven women in their 70s, one woman in her 80s, three women in their 90s, one woman over the age of 100 and two females with demographics unknown (case status in progress)
- Male - five boys under the age of 10, 10 teenagers, seven men in their 20s, four men in their 30s, three men in their 40s, three men in their 50s, thwo men in their 60s, one man in his 70s, one man in his 80s and one male with demographics unknown (case status in progress)
Gallatin County
- Female - one girl under the age of 10, two teenagers, one woman in her 30s and three females with demographics unknown (case status in progress)
- Male - one teenagers, two men in their 40s, two men in their 50s and two males with demographics unknown (case status in progress)
White County
- Female - one girl under the age of five, one girl under the age of 10, one teenager, four women in their 20s, three women in their 30s, three women in their 40s, two women in their 50s, six women in their 60s and one woman in her 80s
- Male - one boy under the age of five, one boy under the age of 10, one teenager, five men in their 20s, four men in their 30s, six men in their 40s, six men in their 50s and one man in his 60s.
As of Tuesday, Saline County has had a total of 6,044 positive cases, including 79 deaths; White County has had a total of 3,714 positive cases, including 35 deaths; and Gallatin County has had a total of 1,123 positive cases, including 10 deaths.
