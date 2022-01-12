Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Dresden, Tenn. church finds cornerstone box after Dec. tornado

The cornerstone box that was recovered from the historic Dresden First United Methodist Church....
The cornerstone box that was recovered from the historic Dresden First United Methodist Church. (Source: Brody Kemp)(Brody Kemp)
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DRESDEN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Dresden First United Methodist Church leaders are working with experts from Discovery Park of America to open a copper cornerstone box that was discovered after December 10 tornado.

The cornerstone box was found inside the bricks of the church that was built in 1923.

Church trustee Wayne McCreight contacted the Discovery Park and asked for help to safely remove the contents of the box.

According to Discovery Park of America, Museum Senior Director Jennifer Wildes will be trying to open the box over the next couple of weeks. After she opens the box she will discuss what remains inside for nearly 100 years.

Photos of any items found will be posted on Discovery Park’s Facebook page.

The church will loan any items found to the Discovery Park to be placed on display for a short time.

According to a clipping from the town’s newspaper, Dresden Enterprise, the box was placed when the church was first built and contains complete documents of the church’s membership, full history of the church, copies of the church newspaper, copies of Dresden Enterprise and copies of hymnals.

“If we find artifacts that are damp and fragile, it will require delicate care to preserve them intact before they can be thoroughly examined and cataloged,” said Wildes. “Whatever we find, we’ll make certain these items left by church members from the past are preserved as a reminder of the church’s important history.”

According to a release from the Discovery Park of America, Dresden, the county seat of Weakly County, was organized in 1825 and incorporated in 1827. The lot for the church was purchased on Feb. 4, 1883, and it was there the church was located in various buildings until the tornadoes.

Church leaders are still in the process of planning the new date and location for the church to be built.

Donations to the church rebuilding effort may be made online at GoFundMe.com by searching “Dresden FUMC Rebuilding Effort,” or checks may be mailed to Bldg & Renovation Fund, Dresden First United Methodist Church, 411 Morrow St., Dresden, TN 38225.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

George Brown is now facing a murder charge in connection with the assault of a Paducah motel...
Paducah man now charged with murder in connection with assault of motel maintenance worker
Abukar Moallim was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he met two young girls in western...
Nashville man sentenced to prison on charges of sodomy, rape in Marshall Co.
Murray State University Board of Regents approved the new Cyber Center, as of Tuesday, Jan. 11....
Murray State University approves new Cyber Center
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland