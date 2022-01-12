Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Camper fire snarls traffic in Sikeston

Crews battled a camper fire in Sikeston on Wednesday morning, January 12.
Crews battled a camper fire in Sikeston on Wednesday morning, January 12.(Source: Sikeston Department of Public Safety/Facebook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A camper was destroyed by fire in Sikeston on Wednesday morning, January 12.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters were called to the blaze at 833 East Kathleen Street shortly after 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames.

A photo on the DPS Facebook page shows there is barely a frame left of the camper.

Around 7:36 am this morning DPS was called to the rear of 833 E Kathleen in reference to a camper fully engulfed in...

Posted by Sikeston Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

No injuries were reported.

According to DPS, the fire created some traffic delays because of its location, just west of Sikeston Senior High School.

DPS said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
Courtney Spraggins
Mother speaks after Alabama police officer charged in pregnant daughter’s death

Latest News

George Brown is now facing a murder charge in connection with the assault of a Paducah motel...
Paducah man now charged with murder in connection with assault of motel maintenance worker
Murray State University Board of Regents approved the new Cyber Center, as of Tuesday, Jan. 11....
Murray State University approves new Cyber Center
A list of current boil water orders and advisories in the Heartland.
Current boil water orders/advisories in the Heartland
A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.