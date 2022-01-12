Camper fire snarls traffic in Sikeston

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A camper was destroyed by fire in Sikeston on Wednesday morning, January 12.

Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters were called to the blaze at 833 East Kathleen Street shortly after 7:30 a.m.

When crews arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames.

A photo on the DPS Facebook page shows there is barely a frame left of the camper.

Around 7:36 am this morning DPS was called to the rear of 833 E Kathleen in reference to a camper fully engulfed in... Posted by Sikeston Department of Public Safety on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

No injuries were reported.

According to DPS, the fire created some traffic delays because of its location, just west of Sikeston Senior High School.

DPS said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.