Camper fire snarls traffic in Sikeston
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A camper was destroyed by fire in Sikeston on Wednesday morning, January 12.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety (DPS) firefighters were called to the blaze at 833 East Kathleen Street shortly after 7:30 a.m.
When crews arrived, the camper was fully engulfed in flames.
A photo on the DPS Facebook page shows there is barely a frame left of the camper.
No injuries were reported.
According to DPS, the fire created some traffic delays because of its location, just west of Sikeston Senior High School.
DPS said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
