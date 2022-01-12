Calloway County Health Department reports 132 new cases of COVID-19

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is the highest number of new cases in Calloway County in one day.

The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 6,757, with 6,139 cases fully recovered, 532 isolated at home, 14 hospitalized, and 72 deaths.

