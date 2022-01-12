Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Calloway County Health Department reports 132 new cases of COVID-19

The Calloway County Health Department received notification of 132 cases, the highest daily...
The Calloway County Health Department received notification of 132 cases, the highest daily case total so far.(generic)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Health Department has received notification of 132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

This is the highest number of new cases in Calloway County in one day.

The total number of confirmed cases for Calloway County is now at 6,757, with 6,139 cases fully recovered, 532 isolated at home, 14 hospitalized, and 72 deaths.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Police are investigating after a man was shot in the back of the head while sitting in his...
Sikeston DPS investigating after man shot in his vehicle
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job
The December tornado destroyed homes and vehicles in Mayfield, Ky.
Mayfield tornado victims receive free cars
Gov. JB Pritzker says all schools must exclude students and school personnel with confirmed or...
Pritzker issues COVID-19 school exclusion executive order

Latest News

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Governor JB Pritzker held a briefing Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. on the surge of COVID-19 cases in...
Gov. Pritzker gave update on COVID-19 surge in Ill.
The Egyptian Health Department reported 152 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, January 12.
Egyptian Health Dept. reports 152 new COVID-19 cases
The Perry County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as...
52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry County, Ill.