The Bank of Carbondale to merge with First Southern Bank

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bank of Carbondale will merge with First Southern Bank.

Midwest Community Bancshares, Inc., the bank holding company for First Southern Bank, and the Carbondale Investment Corporation, the bank holding company for The Bank of Carbondale, jointly announced on Wednesday they signed an agreement.

According to John Dosier, president and CEO of First Southern Bank, in a news release, they plan on retaining everyone and look forward to working with The Bank of Carbondale’s officers and employees.

Bob Bleyer, president and CEO of The Bank of Carbondale, also said they look forward to the merger.

They expect the transaction to be complete some time in the second quarter of 2022.

