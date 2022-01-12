52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry County, Ill.
Published: Jan. 12, 2022
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, January 12.
According to the health department, one individual in their 70s passed away from COVID-19.
The newly reported cases include:
- 0-4 years - 5
- 5-11 years - 4
- 12-17 years - 3
- 18-64 years - 36
- 65 and up - 4
A summary of cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 464
- Released from isolation - 5,141
- Deaths - 87
The Perry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.
Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
