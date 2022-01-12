Heartland Votes
52 new COVID-19 cases, 1 additional death reported in Perry County, Ill.

The Perry County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, January 12.(NMU)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County Health Department reported 52 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, January 12.

According to the health department, one individual in their 70s passed away from COVID-19.

The newly reported cases include:

  • 0-4 years - 5
  • 5-11 years - 4
  • 12-17 years - 3
  • 18-64 years - 36
  • 65 and up - 4

A summary of cases in the county includes:

  • Active cases - 464
  • Released from isolation - 5,141
  • Deaths - 87

The Perry County Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

