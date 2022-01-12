3 students injured after school bus slides into floodwater

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a school bus stuck in floodwater at the intersection of West Hovekamp Road and Bluebird Lane in McCracken County just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, the bus slid off of the road into the floodwater and listed to its side before first responders arrived to the scene.

The driver was able to get several children off of the bus after it slid.

When deputies arrived, they helped get a few more children off of the bus and out of the floodwater.

The sheriff’s office said three juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital for non-incapacitating injuries.

The other students were transported by the McCracken County Schools to another location.

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating the incident and detectives will be in communication with the McCracken County Attorney’s Office.

McCracken County Emergency Management and McCracken County Schools also assisted at the scene.

