Heartland Votes
2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.

A second man was arrested in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower on New Year's Day.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second man was charged in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower.

Alex D. Dunlap, 29, was arrested on January 7 on a warrant for second-degree burglary and felony stealing.

Alex Dunlap was charged in connection with the theft of a zero-turn lawn mower.
The warrant came with a cash-only bond of $15,000.

Dunlap remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 1, deputies responded to Oriole Street for a report of a stolen zero-turn mower.

They said the mower was recovered in Jackson, Mo. It had a value of more than $2,000.

On Jan. 3, an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Gavin Tillman, of Cape Girardeau, on charges second-degree burglary and felony stealing.

He was arrested and later bonded out.

