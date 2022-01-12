2nd man charged in connection with theft of zero-turn mower in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A second man was charged in connection with the theft of a zero-turn mower.

Alex D. Dunlap, 29, was arrested on January 7 on a warrant for second-degree burglary and felony stealing.

Alex Dunlap was charged in connection with the theft of a zero-turn lawn mower. (Cape Girardeau County Jail)

The warrant came with a cash-only bond of $15,000.

Dunlap remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Justice Center.

According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 1, deputies responded to Oriole Street for a report of a stolen zero-turn mower.

They said the mower was recovered in Jackson, Mo. It had a value of more than $2,000.

On Jan. 3, an arrest warrant was issued for 19-year-old Gavin Tillman, of Cape Girardeau, on charges second-degree burglary and felony stealing.

He was arrested and later bonded out.

