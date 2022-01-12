1 injured, 1 in custody after St. Francois Co., Mo. shooting

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is in custody after officers say another man was multiple times.

According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old man was taken into custody. He remains in the St. Francois County Detention Center. They say formal charges have not been filed at this time.

On Tuesday, January 11 around 8:24 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Osage Drive in the Goose Creek Lake Development.

Officers found a 29-year-old man at a different home in the development. He had been shot multiple times.

They say he was conscious and alert and was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

