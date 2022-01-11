Wednesday looking like the mildest day of the week, rain/snow possible Friday night into Saturday

Tonight won’t be as cold as the past few nights, although many areas will still be near freezing. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s to lower/mid 30s. Wednesday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and some above average temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s across most of the area. A weak system will bring some slight rain and possible a few snowflakes into mainly parts of southern Illinois on Thursday. The bigger event arrives Friday night into Saturday. Rain and snow are likely, and some travel impacts are possible. Keep that in mind if you have plans during that timeframe.

