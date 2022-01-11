Heartland Votes
Warmer weather for your Wednesday.

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.(KFVS)
By Grant Dade
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing southerly winds this evening and this will keep temperatures warmer overnight than what we saw last night. Lows tomorrow morning will be in the lower to middle 30s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny, breezy, and mild. Southwesterly winds will gust at times over 20MPH. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s.

A cold front will move into the area on Thursday. We could see a few showers across our northeastern counties as this front moves through. Highs will reach the middle 40s north to near 50 south on Thursday before temperatures drop later in the afternoon.

