Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Ill. to return to Washington, D.C. in spring

A previously held Welcome Home Ceremony took place after the return of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Flight.
A previously held Welcome Home Ceremony took place after the return of the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Flight. (Source: KFVS)((Source: Chris Drury, KFVS))
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTHERN Ill. (KFVS) - The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois announced it will return to Washington, D.C. in the spring.

The eighth honor flight will be Tuesday, June 7.

Since 2016, the Veterans Honor Flight has transported more than 520 veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the memorials built in their honor.

Starting in 2017, the group has run two flights per year with the exception of the flights that were rescheduled due to COVID-19.

All veterans are encouraged to sign up for Honor Flight by going online and filling out an online application. Veterans are selected based on their dates of service, with those serving in World War II being selected first along with any terminally-ill veterans.

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois currently has more than 300 veterans on the waiting list for flights, and is serving those who served in World War II, Korea, Vietnam and between the conflicts.

