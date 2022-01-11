Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Van Buren awarded $981k for new regional sewer project

The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $981,000 grant to the City of Van Buren...
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $981,000 grant to the City of Van Buren for a new regional sewer project.
By Miya Andrews
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $981,000 grant to the City of Van Buren for a new regional sewer project.

The project will connect the wastewater from the Deer Run Reorganized Common Sewer District to Van Buren’s wastewater system.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant program will be funding construction cost for the project.

“Van Buren and our partners in the Deer Run Reorganized Sewer District are so happy to receive the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Regionalization Grant,” said Mike Hoerner, mayor of Van Buren. “Deer Run has had a long-standing sewer treatment problem which has affected the Current River’s National Scenic Riverways. The grant will allow our city to partner with Deer Run and resolve the issue by constructing a connection between our two systems. Without the grant, we honestly don’t know how the situation would have ever been resolved. We want to thank MoDNR and their great staff for helping us.”

The sewer connection project is expected to be completed by April 2022.

Mo. DNR said the Regionalization Incentive Grant offers funding to communities to construct systems for small facilities.

“The intent of this grant is to facilitate regional partnerships that would not be possible otherwise,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support community health and economic vitality. Projects funded through this grant will reduce the number of point sources releasing pollutants to Missouri’s waterways and provide a local economic boost.”

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the website.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the...
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
When a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a Gold Glove outfielder from the St. Louis...
Cardinals outfielder fills in as substitute P.E. teacher

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau Public Library will celebrate its 100th anniversary on June 15, 2022.
Cape Girardeau Public Library to celebrate 100th anniversary
As winter continues, firefighters in the Heartland want you to stay safe if you rely on space...
Safety precautions to keep in mind when using space heaters in your home
The Carter County Health Center is temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits.
Carter Co. Health Center temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits
Southeast Missouri State University updated students, faculty and staff on its face covering...
Southeast Mo. State University updates face covering guidelines, vaccination events
Carter County Health Center temporarily out of COVID-19 testing kits.
Carter County COVID-19 tests