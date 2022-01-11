Van Buren awarded $981k for new regional sewer project

VAN BUREN, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded a $981,000 grant to the City of Van Buren for a new regional sewer project.

The project will connect the wastewater from the Deer Run Reorganized Common Sewer District to Van Buren’s wastewater system.

According to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Regionalization Incentive Grant program will be funding construction cost for the project.

“Van Buren and our partners in the Deer Run Reorganized Sewer District are so happy to receive the Missouri Department of Natural Resources Regionalization Grant,” said Mike Hoerner, mayor of Van Buren. “Deer Run has had a long-standing sewer treatment problem which has affected the Current River’s National Scenic Riverways. The grant will allow our city to partner with Deer Run and resolve the issue by constructing a connection between our two systems. Without the grant, we honestly don’t know how the situation would have ever been resolved. We want to thank MoDNR and their great staff for helping us.”

The sewer connection project is expected to be completed by April 2022.

Mo. DNR said the Regionalization Incentive Grant offers funding to communities to construct systems for small facilities.

“The intent of this grant is to facilitate regional partnerships that would not be possible otherwise,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “Water and wastewater systems are essential infrastructure that support community health and economic vitality. Projects funded through this grant will reduce the number of point sources releasing pollutants to Missouri’s waterways and provide a local economic boost.”

