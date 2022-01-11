Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Thousands raised in honor of Deputy Riley

Donations are still being accepted for his family
Deputy Sean Riley.
Deputy Sean Riley.
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A big benefit to honor Deputy Sean Riley took place over the weekend.

The Bedford Township Fire Department says more than $44,000 has been raised in honor of the fallen hero.

Fire officials posted that on the department’s official Facebook page.

They also say donations are still coming in and are still being accepted.

All of the funds will be going to Deputy Riley’s family.

He was the deputy shot and killed in the line of duty on Interstate 64 in late December.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Indiana State Police say three travelers from Missouri are dead after a single-vehicle crash in...
Authorities: 3 Missouri residents die in Indiana car crash
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Two people who were on board a plane that crashed near New Melle, Missouri have died, the...
2 people confirmed dead after plane crashes near New Melle, MO
43 year old Vishnu Subramani faces five felony counts.
Cape Girardeau doctor arrested for assault
When a substitute teacher for P.E. was needed, a Gold Glove outfielder from the St. Louis...
Cardinals outfielder fills in as substitute P.E. teacher

Latest News

Local health expert argues these tests could skew case numbers.
Take home COVID-19 tests lead to possible effect on case numbers
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the sinkhole developed in the middle of the...
KY 272/Caledonia Rd. blocked by sinkhole near 5.6mm in Trigg Co.
Take home COVID-19 test leads to possible effect on case numbers.
Take home COVID tests effect on case numbers
KY 272/Caledonia Rd. blocked by a sinkhole.
Sinkhole on Caledonia Road