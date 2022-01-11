Thousands raised in honor of Deputy Riley

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A big benefit to honor Deputy Sean Riley took place over the weekend.

The Bedford Township Fire Department says more than $44,000 has been raised in honor of the fallen hero.

Fire officials posted that on the department’s official Facebook page.

They also say donations are still coming in and are still being accepted.

All of the funds will be going to Deputy Riley’s family.

He was the deputy shot and killed in the line of duty on Interstate 64 in late December.

